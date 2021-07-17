Sweet Dessert Wine Apricot Blackberry Cobbler

Another cobbler recipe? Yes! That’s right! Because its summer and we are swimming in fruits and what better way to use up a large quantity of over rip fruit than in a sweet delicious cobbler. Here is another cobbler recipe to add to your cobbler repertoire. This time its made with summer sweet apricots, blackberries all flavored with sweet dessert wine!

About the recipe

Are you sitting on a bottle or two or there of dessert wine and not really sure what to do with them? I know I have a few bottles of dessert wine form our many wine country trips waiting to be consumed. Well, this is one way to use up a good cup of dessert wine in a delicious summer cobbler. The wine adds a fabulous floral sweet wine taste and if you have really good apricots you can even get the lovely aroma of sweet apricots. Add in a pinch of nutmeg, and a pinch black pepper too and all the flavors meld together beautifully.

My friend Rose brought this sweet dessert wine cobbler for a b’day lunch I had in my courtyard. When she asked earlier in the week what dessert she could bring I really had no suggestions, until my daughter Rani asked if Rose Aunty could bring a fruity dessert – enter this sweet dessert wine cobbler! The cobbler tasted amazing!!







Birthday lunch with dear Friends

It was a surprisingly cool late June afternoon when we met in my garden for an early birthday celebration (my bday is in July) – we are talking temps in the 70s and low 80s with a cool breeze. I decided to keep our menu very light on this afternoon and made two salads, upma (semolina pilaf with veggies), and yogurt salsa. All simple, healthy and delicious, and we ended it with dessert with this outstanding cobble and fresh fruit. Really a perfect birthday celebration with my two dear friends.

Birthday Lunch with two friends Menu

Broccoli cauliflower salad with garlic parmesan vinaigrette

Pineapple salad

Upma (cream of wheat pilaf with mixed veggies)

Yogurt raita

Savory scones (Rose)

Dessert

Sweet Dessert Wine Apricot Blackberry Cobbler (Rose)

Fresh fruit (Devi).













Sweet Dessert Wine Apricot Blackberry Cobbler

recipe contributed by Rose

Ingredients:

For Filling:

4 cups blackberries

4 cupos apricots

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp instant tapioca

1 cup sweet dessert wne

Pinch of salt

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp black pepper

For Topping:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup walnuts coarsely chopped

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter cubed (1 stick butter)

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F



Toss all the filling ingredients in a bowl. Transfer to a baking dish . 2 quart dish works well.

In a food processor combine or gently knead together the topping ingredients. Mixture should look like a coarse sandy meal. Add the egg and mix in.

Evenly arrange the topping over the berry mixture. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the topping is golden and filling is bubbly.

Cool on a rack for at least 1 hour before serving.

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

