It was the Sunday after my twins graduation and it just seemed fitting to make something special after such a big milestone, when this recipe for herb cheddar scones showed up in my inbox Herb Cheddar Scones on Marthastewart.com. Let me start off by mentioning that my family loves scones! We especially love homemade scones all warm right out of the oven. I had to give this recipe a try. Perfect for a Sunday breakfast treat or on a lazy morning, these scones will have you starting the day off on a happy note.

For those of you who like black pepper, chives and sharp cheddar – this scone is for you! The fabulous flavors of black pepper and chives comes through in every bite and that sharp cheddar cheese runs nicely through the base of the scone. There really isn’t much else to say, except this is a winner of a recipe.

Wonderfully aromatic with a delicate flaky interior and just a little crunchy on the edges, these savory scones taste so good that it will be hard to have just one. Try them with a side of scrambled eggs or just have them with a cup of coffee.

Cook’s Notes:

Now, the recipe is very similar to any cream scone recipe which includes butter, cream, eggs, flour, and baking powder. For these scones you also add chives, black pepper and sharp cheddar cheese. But the one modification I did make is in the process. The recipe asks to gently knead the dough with your hands until a crumbly dough is formed, but I decided to take a short cut and used my stand mixer! Folks, this machine is a God send for bakers! It makes any baking recipe a breeze.

I have to be honest though, I didn’t think using the machine would yield flaky scones that we all like – but guess what? It worked!! You still get fabulous soft flaky scones! So go ahead and try it this way if you have the machine, or go ahead and mix everything by hand as instructed. Either way, these scones are going to taste delectable!

Herb Cheddar Scones

from Herb Cheddar Scones on Marthastewart.com

Ingredients:

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pep per

per 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup heavy cream, plus more for brushing

2 large eggs

4 ounces sharp cheddar, shredded (1 cup)

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions (from 4 to 6), plus more for sprinkling

2 tablespoons fresh dill sprigs, plus more for sprinkling

For complete instructions on how to make these savory scones here is the link: Herb Cheddar Scones on Marthastewart.com

