This recipe is for all you home cooks out there who want to make a quick dinner that tastes over the top delicious with minimal effort. Folks, this is by far one of the easiest dinners I have ever made!! And it’s beyond delicious, as in you just can’t mess this recipe up! Seriously though you just can’t, because nothing can go wrong with this combination of ingredients – garlic, onions, tomatoes, pasta = comfort food delicious!!

The title says one pot tomato basil pasta and that is exactly what this is – all made in one pot! And the best part? It takes just 30 minutes from start to finish! Talk about a quick and easy recipe. Super delicious and so easy to make, you may never go back to making tomato basil pasta the same way again!

Okay, so I don’t even know how I stumbled upon this recipe from Marthastewart.com but I am sure glad I did. I saved it from way back in January to be made when fresh tomatoes and basil are in season. Since its summer now and I am seeing heirloom tomatoes showing up at our grocery stores and farmer’s markets I promptly bought a few. Tender, juicy and delicious these heirloom tomatoes are so good that I buy them all season long until they just stop carrying them.

About the recipe

The way this recipe works is you take a big pan and beautifully lay all the ingredients in it – which are onions, garlic, tomatoes, pasta and basil. Then you top it with salt, pepper and chili flakes and then generously drizzle olive oil. Add 4 1/2 cups water and bring the water to a boil and stir all the ingredients together gently for 10- 15 minutes until the pasta is cooked al-dente. Voila!! You have a delicious tomato basil pasta all cooked in one pot!!

My minor modifications

The recipe is outstanding on its own but I did tweak it a little. Rather than leaving the onions and garlic raw I fried them in olive oil before adding the tomatoes and pasta because onions and garlic taste even better when they are fried! The second modification that I saw lot of reviewers make is adding more veggies like zucchini and spinach, but since I was making this for the first time I just went with the tomato basil pasta recipe 🍅🌱😊.

Cook’s Notes:

I did notice that my pasta took longer than 10 minutes to cook. I ended up cooking my pasta for 15 minutes and I also covered the pot and let all the ingredients cook together evenly. What I ended up with was a delicious pasta with a creamy texture and a light tomato onion sauce.

This pasta is so good that my family cleaned out the entire pan completely 😀😋!

One Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

with inspiration from One pot pasta on Marthastewart.com

Ingredients:

1lb linguine

12 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered or use 3 large heirloom tomatoes finely cut

1 large onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

6 cloves garlic finely sliced

2-4 sprigs of fresh basil

1/2 tsp chili flakes

2-3 tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 tsp Salt and1 tsp pepper

Parmesan cheese for garnish Directions: In a large shallow pan warm 3 tbsp olive oil. Add the onions and garlic and fry until the onions are translucent and slightly browned. Move the onions off to one side of the pan. Place the linguini in the center of the pan. On the other side of the pan lay the tomatoes and basil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and chili flakes. Pour 5 cups water and bring the water to a boil. Start stirring all the ingredients together. You may cover the pot to cook the pasta for about 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally to make sure the pasta is not sticking to the pan. After 15 minutes the pasta should be done. Turn the stove off. Serve with garnish of Parmesan cheese.

