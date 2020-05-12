Bell pepper tomato pasta is a dish my eldest daughter made for our Mother’s Day dinner this past Sunday that was so delicious that I immediately asked her for the recipe. It did occur to me however that it’s usually the daughter asking the Mother for a recipe, but in this case it was the reverse 😀. In all seriousness though this really was an awesome pasta dish.

What I liked about it was the lovely sweetness that comes from the caramelized bell peppers that one might actually think that sugar was added! When bell peppers are cooked slowly they become all caramelized and tender and creamy and sweet. Then to create a lovely sauce add in 2 cans of stewed tomatoes and cook everything together, then blend into a chunky sauce. Super delicious and healthy, all this pasta needs is a side salad and a glass of wine and you have the makings of a very special dinner. Give it a try!

Bell Pepper Tomato Pasta

recipe contributed by my daughter Sridevi

serves 5-6

Ingredients:

1lb pasta of your choice. We used rigatoni

2 bell peppers cut into small chunks

6 garlic cloves finely minced

2 15oz cans stewed tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

Chili flakes (optional)

Fresh basil for garnish

Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In a large pot warm 4 tbsp olive oil. Add the garlic and bell peppers and stir into the oil. Then lower the heat and let the peppers cook on low heat for 20 minutes stirring occasionally until the peppers are soft and tender and caramelized.

To the peppers add the cans of stewed tomatoes, salt and pepper, oregano, garlic powder and chili flakes if using. Stir and continue to cook for an additional 10 minutes. Turn the stove off.

Carefully blend the peppers and tomatoes with a hand blender until you get a chunky sauce. Don’t blend it into a puree! You want the sauce to be chunky.

Place the pot back on the stove and warm the sauce through until bubbling.

In the meantime cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain the pasta and then pour the pepper tomato sauce over the pasta and toss together.

Transfer to a serving bowl.

Top with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Serve warm.

Buon Appetito!