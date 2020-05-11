Good Monday to you all! How was your weekend? I hope you had a chance to show your Mom how much you love her or tell her virtually this year 😘💕❤️. Today I would like to share with you my Mother’s Day Sunday which was relaxing and calm 😊😍💕. My three girls divided their tasks for the day and treated me to a homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we spent the day together on a beautiful sunny day. Here is a look at what was on the menu on this special Mother’s Day.
Breakfast made by Rani
Syrian ricotta stuffed pancakes with Blackberry Lavender Honey Sauce
Genmaicha Green Tea
Lunch made by Anjali
Artichoke Jalapeno Cream Cheese Veggie Sandwich
Dinner made by Sri and her BF
Bruschetta made with homemade rosemary bread
Lemon garlic linguini
Bell pepper tomato pasta
Dessert made by Hitesh
Whipped cream with berries and honey
See you tomorrow with the recipe for a bell pepper tomato pasta that is sweet, tomatoey and delicious.
Wishing you all a calm week ahead. Please be well and take care.
2 thoughts on “Post Mother’s Day Monday Post”
You all have very nice taste in dish ware and textiles 🙂
LikeLike
Glad you had a wonderful day 😍
LikeLike