Post Mother’s Day Monday Post

Good Monday to you all! How was your weekend? I hope you had a chance to show your Mom how much you love her or tell her virtually this year 😘💕❤️. Today I would like to share with you my Mother’s Day Sunday which was relaxing and calm 😊😍💕. My three girls divided their tasks for the day and treated me to a homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we spent the day together on a beautiful sunny day. Here is a look at what was on the menu on this special Mother’s Day.

Breakfast made by Rani

Syrian ricotta stuffed pancakes with Blackberry Lavender Honey Sauce

Genmaicha Green Tea

Lunch made by Anjali

Artichoke Jalapeno Cream Cheese Veggie Sandwich

Dinner made by Sri and her BF

Bruschetta made with homemade rosemary bread

Lemon garlic linguini

Bell pepper tomato pasta

Dessert made by Hitesh

Whipped cream with berries and honey

See you tomorrow with the recipe for a bell pepper tomato pasta that is sweet, tomatoey and delicious.

Wishing you all a calm week ahead. Please be well and take care.