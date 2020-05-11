From the Kitchen, Just Pictures, Stories From Our Home

Post Mother’s Day Monday Post

2 Comments

Good Monday to you all!  How was your weekend?  I hope you had a chance to show your Mom how much you love her or tell her virtually this year 😘💕❤️.   Today I would like to share with you my Mother’s Day Sunday which was relaxing and calm 😊😍💕.  My three girls divided their tasks for the day and treated me to a homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we spent the day together on a beautiful sunny day.  Here is a look at what was on the menu on this special Mother’s Day.

IMG_7437

IMG_7525

Breakfast made by Rani
Syrian ricotta stuffed pancakes with Blackberry Lavender Honey Sauce
Genmaicha Green Tea

IMG_7447

IMG_7448

IMG_7454

IMG_7466

IMG_7471

Lunch made by Anjali

Artichoke Jalapeno Cream Cheese Veggie Sandwich

IMG_7490

Dinner made by Sri and her BF
Bruschetta made with homemade rosemary bread
Lemon garlic linguini
Bell pepper tomato pasta

IMG_7479

IMG_7485

IMG_7488

IMG_7518

IMG_7514

IMG_7516

IMG_7519

IMG_7527

Dessert made by Hitesh
Whipped cream with berries and honey

IMG_7532

See you tomorrow with the recipe for a bell pepper tomato pasta that is sweet, tomatoey and delicious.

Wishing you all a calm week ahead.  Please be well and take care.

2 thoughts on "Post Mother's Day Monday Post"

