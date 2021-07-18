Quick & Easy Pineapple Salad

A pineapple salad that got such rave reviews when I served it that I was pleasantly surprised at how much folks liked it, especially given how quick and easy it was to make. With so few ingredients and a sprig of mint, it was so easy to make yet amazingly delicious. You have to give it a try!

About the recipe

I wanted to make a pineapple salsa type of salad but ended up trying something a little different. I opted to jmake a salad add minced onion, salt and pepper and let the pineapple marinate in the oniony salty juices for a couple of hours. The result is a delicious pineapple salad that tastes like its tossed in a sweet pineapple onion vinaigrette. Refreshing, cool, sweet and salty, this makes for a fabulous chilled salad on a warm summer day.

Serve it along side this other hearty easy to make cauliflower broccoli salad and you have two easy salads on one beautiful platter.

Quick and Easy Pineapple Salad

Ingredients:

1 ripe pineapple cut into chunks

1 small onion finely mined

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Toss the pineapple with the onions, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours for the flavors to marinate.

Serve chilled with garnish of herbs.

