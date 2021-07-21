This is a delicious salad that is hefty enough to fill you up. Cauliflower adds the fill-me-up factor while the briny olives add a tangy edge. Honestly this is a simple salad that is simply outstanding.

About the recipe

I took this cauliflower salad with olives to a friends place for a pot-luck gathering she was hosting. I wanted a salad that would have some substance and meaty cauliflower was the choice of veggie. I then added briny olives for a tangy flavor. I kept the dressing simple by making a simple vinaigrette. The result is a delicious roasted cauliflower salad that is satisfying and filling.

Because my friend is vegan I didn’t add any cheese, but if you are so inclined Parmesan or feta cheese would make wonderful toppings along with roasted pistachios.

Roasted Cauliflower and Olive Salad

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower cut into medium sized florets

4 garlic cloves minced

1 bag of mixed greens

1/2 cup briny olives

Olive oil for roasting

Salt and pepper

Simple Vinaigrette

– 6 tbsp Vinegar (you can use balsamic, peach vinegar, or fresh lemon juice). My favorite is balsamic vinegar if I want a thick dense dressing, or white wine vinegar if I want a lighter dressing.

– 1/4 cup Olive Oil

– Salt and pepper



Directions:

Roast the cauliflower: Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl combine cauliflower with 2 tbsp olive oil, garlic, pinch of salt and pepper. Place the cauliflower florets on a baking sheet. Place in oven and roast for 20 minutes. Move the vegetables around and continue roasting for an additional 10 minutes. Take out of oven and combine with the olives. Set aside.











Make the vinaigrette. Whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper.











Make the salad: Right before serving, toss together the roasted cauliflower with olives, salad greens and as much dressing as you like.

Serve immediately. Top with roasted pistachios or feta cheese at this time.

