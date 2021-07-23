Hello and happy Friday! Today I’d like to share a few pics of gorgeous flowers and plants I’ve received the last few weeks. With California opening up fully from our year long restrictions on socialization, we are finally able to get together with friends and extended family . With all of us fully vaccinated we are even getting together and celebrating over dinners, lunches, and teas. With each happy occasion that I’ve hosted at home, I’ve received beautiful flowers and plants.. Enjoy today’s Friday flowers from friends 🥰🌸🌺🌼.
The dark burgundy hydrangea is spectacular!
Such stunning colors on these spring cactus flowers that some may look unreal to you! Its so unreal looking that when the sun shines on it, it looks like its glowing – almost outerworldly!
Wishing you a fabulous weekend!
One thought on “Friday Flowers. Flowers from Friends”
Stunning!