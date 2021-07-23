Friday Flowers. Flowers from Friends

Hello and happy Friday! Today I’d like to share a few pics of gorgeous flowers and plants I’ve received the last few weeks. With California opening up fully from our year long restrictions on socialization, we are finally able to get together with friends and extended family . With all of us fully vaccinated we are even getting together and celebrating over dinners, lunches, and teas. With each happy occasion that I’ve hosted at home, I’ve received beautiful flowers and plants.. Enjoy today’s Friday flowers from friends 🥰🌸🌺🌼.

Dark burgundy giant hydrangea

The dark burgundy hydrangea is spectacular!

Such stunning colors on these spring cactus flowers that some may look unreal to you! Its so unreal looking that when the sun shines on it, it looks like its glowing – almost outerworldly!

Neon pink spring cactus

Orchid

Little orchid

Home grown succulent

Florist bouquet

Garden hydrangeas and lavender bouquet

Birthday flowers

Mums

Birthday sprigs

Dark burgundy lilies

Wishing you a fabulous weekend!

