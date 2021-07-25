Here is a salad recipe with the crunch of apples, nuts, seeds and sweet dates. Really an easy recipe that looks great and tastes even better. I tossed the salad with my favorite balsamic salad dressing for a nice filling salad. Serve it with a side of crusty bread and tea and it makes for a wonderful light lunch option.

Dates, nuts and seeds

I’m loving dates in my salads lately. They add a fabulous natural sweetness to any salad and it doesn’t even take that much – 2-3 dates cut into quarters to get that decadent sweet flavor. I’m also enjoying adding naturally crunchy ingredients like nuts and seeds such as pistachios and pecans, pepitas and sunflower seeds. Having read again and again how healthy nuts and seeds are for us adding them to salad is a great way to get our daily dose of these super healthy ingredients. Between all the greens, crunchy apple, nuts and seeds, dates, and bell peppers, this salad makes for a filling lunch.

APPLE DATE SALAD WITH NUTS AND SEEDS

servs 2-4

Ingredients:

1 bag of greens

1 apple cut into chunks

3-4 dates pits removed and quartered

4 mini peppers cut into pieces

1 carrot cut into thin slices

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

2-3 tbsp roasted pistachios

White cheddar cheese cut into small pieces (as much as you want)

Balsamic vinaigrette 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 4-6 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Make the dressing and set aside.

In a large bowl place the greens along with the apple, dates, peppers, and carrot. Top with the nuts and seeds. Add the cheese if using. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve.

Before serving toss with desired amount of dressing. Serve immediately.









