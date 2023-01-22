Mushroom Ginger Miso Soup

This is an outstanding recipe folks – we are talking restaurant style flavor profile. A delicious creamy mushroom soup enhanced with the flavors of ginger, garlic and miso.
About the recipe
I love miso and I do like mushrooms, but honestly never thought of combining these two in a creamy soup, until now.
Miso is the flavor in this soup
I’ve had miso soup many times, but to use miso as a flavor enhancer in a creamy soup? Never tried that before. I love Japanese food and miso is one of my favorite flavors, so I kind of knew this would taste good, but really not sure – you know what I mean? I found this recipe on Martha Stewart.com and was curious to try it out. When I shared it with my daughter Anjali she thought it made perfect sense …
“You know Mom, inJapanese food they usually add mushrooms for earthy flavor, so it makes sense that miso would go really well in a creamy mushroom soup. I see miso being used in many dishes nowadays in fusion cuisine- people have started using it in not just Japanese food any more .”
Go figure! I had no idea!
Delicious soup for a light lunch or dinner
This soup is so good folks that we felt like we were having a special restaurant style soup. We had it with a boiled egg and then ended with an apple for a light dinner. Try it also with farm bread for a delicious out of the ordinary Sunday soup day.
Three easy steps
This soup is really easy to make.
- First cook the mushrooms – not in oil! Something new I learnt with this recipe. They require you to cook the mushrooms just with salt.
- Then add the oil, green onions, garlic, miso, and ginger. Cook until fragrant and add broth and bring to a low simmer.
- Purée in a blender and bring back to the stove and simmer with the coconut milk and stir in. That’s it. Soup is ready! A delicious soup in less than 30 minutes.
Mushroom Miso Soup
From: https://www.marthastewart.com/1552338/coconut-miso-mushroom-soup
with a few modifications
Ingredients
- 12 ounces cremini or button mushrooms, thinly sliced about 4 cups
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 4 scallions, white and light-green parts chopped (1/2 cup), plus tops thinly sliced on the bias for serving. Or add 1 onion finely cut
- 4 teaspoons minced fresh ginger (from a 2-inch piece)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic. I added 2 tbsp for extra garlic fragrance
- 1 1/2 tablespoon white or yellow miso
- 3 cups vegetable broth, plus more as needed
- 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk
- Drizzle of honey – don’ skip the honey! It adds a delicate sweet dimension to offset the saltiness of the miso
Directions:
Step 1Cook mushrooms and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large, dry saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms collapse, darken slightly, and most of moisture cooks out, 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 2Add oil and chopped scallions or onions; cook until tender, 1-2 minutes. Stir in ginger, garlic and cook just until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth and miso; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3 In a blender puree mushroom mixture (work in two batches, if needed). Purée until very smooth, removing blender cap and covering hole with a folded kitchen towel to allow steam to escape.
Step 4Return mixture to saucepan and add the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. If a thinner soup is desired, stir in more broth, a little at a time. Taste and season with extra salt if needed and white pepper. Drizzle with honey about 1-2 tsp and stir into the soup. Soup is ready.
Serve drizzled with honey, chili oil and scallion tops or green onions or chives.
One thought on “Mushroom Ginger Miso Soup”
A work of art!