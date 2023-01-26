Rainy Day Roasted Winter Vegetable Pot Pie

This is a recipe for an out of this world delicious veggie pot pie that I made on a chilly stormy rainy day. I call this recipe a cooking zen zone recipe – takes time but is worth every minute.

Cooking Zen Zone Recipe

When I made this pot pie it was pouring rain outside, cloudy and dreary. It was day 5 of this type of weather and we’re not used to this around here, we just take sunny skies all the time for granted. So imagine this much rain in a week, we’re stuck at home not really wanting to go out, and figuring out ways to pass our time. Enter this pot pie.











I call this pot pie a cooking zen zone recipe because this is the type of dish you make when you have plenty of time and just want to relax and cook something special with no distractions – just you, ingredients, music and cooking.











Jazz music rain cooking

The family were all doing their own things, and I had the kitchen to myself. I had a beautiful bunch of winter vegetables in the farm box just tempting me to make something special. Veggie potpie with almost ten variety of veggies is what I would make.

I turned on some chill jazz music, the rain pattering outside, and began to cut the veggies. Carrots, turnips, potatoes, brussels sprouts, asparagus, broccolini, onions, garlic, spinach, mushrooms – I could have gone on cutting more veggies LOL. I was in the zone haha.

The result is this outstanding veggie pot pie worth every minute that went into making it!

Flaky buttery crust on top, tender roasted veggies inside

Flaky buttery crust on top, tender roasted veggies inside all seasoned with onions, garlic, dried herbs and a light cheese sauce that’s bubbling hot right out of the oven. You can literally see the steam when digging into the pot pie ♨️.



Easy, but not quick

This is actually an easy recipe, it just takes time. Cut the veggies, then roast them. Make a cheese sauce and then bake everything together with a pie crust on top. See not that intimidating, it’s just time consuming.

On a lazy dreary day or a sunny lazy day get into the cooking zen zone and make a veggie pot pie 🥦🥦🥕.

Roasted Veggie Pot Pie

makes 10 ramekins

Save some ramekins to bake later. Just assemble, refrigerate and bake the next day.

Ingredients:

2 cups carrots – peeled and cut into small pieces

2 cups brussels sprouts – trimmed and cut into quarters

2 cups turnips – peeled and cut into quarters

2 cups white mild mushrooms like mitake

2 cups spinach

2 cups potatoes

2 cups asparagus

2 cups broccolini

1 large onion

6 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried finely powdered rosemary

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

2 sheets of pie pastry crust thawed and ready to use ( I buy mine frozen)

10 ramekins

For the sauce

1 cup white cheddar cheese shredded

3 cups vegetable broth

1 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tbsp butter

Directions:

Roast the veggies: First, roast the veggies. Preheat oven to 375F. Mix all the veggies except the onions, garlic, mushrooms and spinach – these we will cook on the stovetop. Toss all the other veggies with 2 tbsp olive oil. Spread the veggie mix on two baking sheets. Roast for 30-45 minutes until the veggies are tender. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Cook the onions, garlic and mushrooms: On the stovetop warm a large pot with 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the onions and garlic and cook until onions are tender. Then add the mushrooms and cook until mushrooms become tender.

Combine all the veggies

To the mushrooms add all the roasted veggies. Add the herbs, salt to taste, black pepper and the fresh spinach. Stir everything together and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Turn the stove off. Set aside.

Make the cheese sauce

In a non stick pan melt 2 tbsp butter. Add 1 tbsp all purpose flour and stir in for about a minute. Then add 3 cups broth and whisk until the broth starts to bubble. To the rue add the cheese and melt until creamy. Add the cheese sauce to the veggies and gently stir in.

The veggies are ready for pot pie

Scoop the veggie mix evenly among 10 ramekins. Then cut the pastry sheet to the size of ramekin and cover the veggie mix. Make a hole in the middle so the steam can release. Top with shredded cheese if you like but not required.

Bake the pot pie

Place on a baking sheet and bake in a 350F oven for 30-40 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and the veggies are bubbling.



Serve piping hot right out of the oven

Happy Baking 🥧🥦🥦🥕 !