A scrumptious chunky soup that takes advantage of curry powder and coconut milk to give steamed veggies a glam up.

About the recipe

Many traditional south Indian recipes cook veggies first and then enhance them with toasted spiced oil. So I thought let me take that same approach and make a chunky stew where I steamed veggies first, then add in curry powder toasted oil and coconut milk. An easy recipe that’s delicious and flavorful.

Any veggie plus any curry powder

The beauty of this dish is that any combination of veggies can be used and any curry powder you like. Between the veggies, coconut milk and curry powder there is so much flavor it requires nothing else. Add in tofu for protein and this becomes a wonderful one pot stew. Even better is that it’s an easy recipe that is quick and delicious. Give it a try!

Steamed Vegetable Coconut Curry Soup

Ingredients:

2 Japanese eggplants cut into long chunks

1 small head of cauliflower cut into medium sized florets

2 broccoli stalks just florets used

Medium onion thinly sliced

1 inch piece of ginger grated

2 tsp of your favorite curry powder

1 can coconut milk

2 tbsp tomato paste

Salt

Lime or lemon

10 fresh curry leaves (optional)

1- 2 green chilies (optional) remove seeds to keep it mild

Oil to fry up the chilies and curry leaves (optional)

Extra firm tofu

Directions:

Place the eggplant, cauliflower and broccoli in a stock pot. Add a pinch of salt plus 1 cup water. Cook the veggies until they are tender. Or use a steamer to steam the veggies.

To the steamed veggies add the curry powder, coconut milk , tomato paste, onions, ginger and stir in. Add the tofu if using. Add 1 cup more water and bring to a simmer about 3 minutes. Taste and add salt if needed. Once warmed drizzle with lemon juice. Stew is ready.

For added flavor garnish the soup with fried green chilies and curry leaves. Warm 1 tbsp oil and fry up the green chili and curry leaves and add to the stew.

Serve warm with white rice or have it on it’s own as a bowl of stew.

Happy Sunday Soup Day!