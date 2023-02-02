A light and moist cake with the lovely flavors of fresh apple, fresh ginger and cardamom; all made even more delicious with almond flour and sour cream. A delicious cake to take to a party and serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Give it a try!

The Occasion

I’d been craving Fresh apple ginger cake and was looking for an occasion to make it because how much cake can two people have 💕? That’s why when we were invited to an intimate dinner at friends Basanthi and Vivek’s place it was the perfect opportunity to take a cake.

Fresh Apples, Fresh Ginger, Cardamom and Almond Meal

In this recipe I thought I would take my ever popular fresh apple ginger cake and add in a few new ingredients like cardamom and almond meal. I used cardamom instead of cinnamon for a different flavor profile and made a cake base with flour and almond meal.

Almond meal gives the cake a nutty texture, and when these flours are combined with sour cream, apples, and fresh ginger, you get more than enough moisture to make the cake all soft and yummy.

The flavors of fresh apple fresh ginger and cardamom are divine

The cool part of this cake is that you can taste each and every ingredient. Soft fruity apples are fragrant, fresh ginger gives a kick of warming spiciness, cardamom partakes that exotic aroma, and sour cream adds its unique creamy texture.

As the cake is baking your kitchen will smell divine with the fragrance of apples and cardamom. Serve it alongside whipped cream or ice cream or have it with a great cup of tea.

Apple Almond Fresh Ginger Cardamom Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup almond meal

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoons baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cardamom powder

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup melted butter

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups apples freshly grated.

1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 tbsp fresh grated ginger

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Butter a 13 x 9″ rectangular cake pan. Place parchment paper at bottom of pan; butter the paper and dust with sugar. OR use a bundt pan generously coat with butter in all the crevices and dust with sugar or flour. I find using a non stick spray works better if using a bundt pan.

Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, almond meal and cardamom powder and mix-in.

In another bowl mix together sugar and eggs until creamy, then add the oil, butter, vanilla, and sour cream until creamy and well blended. Then add in the fresh grated ginger and grated fresh apple and stir in.

Combine the liquid mixture with the flour mixture and mix all ingredients together.

Pour cake batter in the cake pan and bake for 50-55 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let the cake cool on a rack for15min-30 min before taking it out of the pan. Let cool completely before cutting into pieces.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

Happy Baking!