I’m not sure why really I got in the mood to make a spicy gingery pumpkin cake, because its been unseasonably warm around here – we’re talking temps in the 60s and 70s in January!! Sunny, blue skies, and warm warm warm. So why I got in the mood to make a cake and that too with pumpkin spice and ginger is beyond me. All I can say is that here I was looking out at sunshine and beautiful scenery with a gentle breeze and I thought “A piece of homemade cake and tea sounds perfect right now.”







About the recipe

For my cake I used a pumpkin spice cake recipe from epicurious.com that I’ve made many times before with amazing results. With this recipe as my baseline I made a few modifications to create my pumpkin ginger cake.

Pumpkin Ginger Cake

To give my cake a more ginger kick I added 2 tbsp fresh grated ginger plus 1/4 cup of finely chopped crystalized ginger. I also substituted 1 cup of flour with almond meal and added pumpkin spice and cinnamon spices for sweet fragrance.







The cake is moist with a crumbly texture, its not too sweet and has a lovely ginger flavor. No icing or frosting or simple syrup required. If you like the spicy flavor of ginger with the sweetness of pumpkin and cinnamon this cake is simply delicious all on its own.

On a warm wintery day or a cold wintery day – this cake is sure to satisfy anyone’s winter blues.

with inspiration from epicurious Pumpkin Spice Cake with Buttermilk



Ingredients:

10-inch nonstick bundt pan (3 quart)

1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened, plus additional for greasing bundt pan

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour plus additional for dusting pan

1 cup almond meal or almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tsp teaspoon pumpkin spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups canned solid-pack pumpkin (from a 15-ounce can; not pie filling)

3/4 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 tbsp fresh grated ginger

1/4 cup of crystalized ginger finely chopped or less if you prefer

Directions:

Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 10 inch bundt pan generously or use a nonstick cooking spray, then dust with sugar, knocking out excess.

Whisk together flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and salt in a bowl.

In another bowl whisk together pumpkin, 3/4 cup sour cream, and vanilla. Then add the grated ginger and stir in.





Beat butter (1 1/2 sticks) and granulated sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer or a stand mixer at medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes, then add eggs and beat 1 minute. Reduce speed and add flour and pumpkin mixtures alternately in batches and mixing until batter is just smooth. Lastly using a spatula stir in the crystalized ginger.





Spoon batter into bundt pan, smoothing top. Bake for 50 minutes – 1 hour until a wooden pick or skewer inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool cake in pan for 15 minutes, then invert cake and cool 10 minutes before serving.

A piece of pumpkin ginger cake with coffee or tea makes for the perfect coffee break.

