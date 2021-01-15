Winter in the garden means lots of pruning around here, of which my roses especially get a good hard prune. But with our temperatures really mild in the 40s, 50s and 60s our roses haven’t slowed down and have plenty of new growth, buds and flowers still abloom. However, these bushes really do need a break before they start their stellar performance in the Spring. And so as I pruned I cut all the blooms and buds for winter garden bouquets to enjoy indoors.
Winter rose bouquet with buds and blooms
Winter rose bouquet with rose hips
Happy Friday.
Have a good weekend.
One thought on “Friday Flowers. Winter Rose Bouquet”
Stunning 😍