Just Pictures, Stories From Our Home A Toast to Our First Ever Woman Vice President of the United States of America! January 20, 2021 surreyfarms.net 3 Comments Kamala Devi Harris becomes first ever woman Vice President in American History! A toast to our first ever woman Vice President Kamala Harris! Next chapter – Woman President of America!
3 thoughts on “A Toast to Our First Ever Woman Vice President of the United States of America!”
Cheers, indeed!!! 🥂🎉
🥂Cheers🍾
Today was a great day!
Proud moment!
Toast is appropriate!