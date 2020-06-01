“I keep my ideals, because … I still believe that people are good at heart.” Anne Frank

Good Monday to you all. How was your weekend? I hope you had a more peaceful weekend than we had around here. It’s been a tumultuous weekend here in America. The news of the pandemic took a break and instead the news stories were all about the nationwide protests for justice for African Americans. It goes beyond saying that many of us who saw the news understood the hurt among the protestors and what they were protesting against, which is racial injustice facing people of color in this country today. I just can’t help but feel sad and heavy hearted at what I see and hear in the news.

“We’re broken and we’re disgusted. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.” Beyonce on Instagram

As a Mom I get emotional thinking that if it were my son or daughter who is darker skinned what would I have to teach them to succeed in this country? What would I have to teach them to survive and live to be a healthy adult? In many ways I feel fortunate that I have girls. Who knew that coming from a culture (I am of Indian origin) where in India often girl fetuses are aborted and girls are looked at as burden, that I would be thankful for having girls in my home country of America. Because if I had dark-skinned boys, I would be worried. What if they wandered off into the wrong neighborhood? Would they be looked at as criminals? Would the police be called? Would they be faced with law enforcement guns-drawn?

“In his op-ed, Dante de Blasio describes how he walked through the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco as an 18-year-old, on the way to a more affluent area where he was staying. He recalled how he couldn’t get into the apartment, either misremembering or mistyping the passcode. As a police cruiser stopped in front of him, Dante de Blasio said he frantically and finally typed the code correctly, fearful that the police officers would confront him. “That fear I felt is not unique. That lecture I got from my father and cousins has been given to countless young black people,” Dante wrote. “We’re taught to fear the people meant to protect us, because the absolute worst-case scenario has happened too many times. This reality cannot continue. We shouldn’t need to feel that fear.” Dante De Blasio is the sone of Bill De Blasio, Mayor of New York City.

Sadly in the year 2020 that we still judge people based on their skin color, how they look, where they come from, and their sexual orientation is beyond comprehension. I really thought by now we as a culture would be past all these pre-conceptions.

“I am going to stop calling you a white man and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man.” — Morgan Freeman

I firmly believe that in America everyone has the right to live free from fear and to be treated with respect and dignity. Obviously we have much work to do. But I have faith, and despite everything I still believe people are good. Justice and equality will be attained.

“I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.” Anne Frank

Have a calm and peaceful week everyone. Please be safe and stay well.