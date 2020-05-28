Good Thursday to you all. Are you missing going out to your favorite restaurant? Sitting over a relaxing meal with family and friends over candlelight? We may not be able to go to our favorite restaurants and sit together just yet, but we can at least try and bring a piece of it home to enjoy. Enter this restaurant-inspired recipe. I call it restaurant inspired because I can picture one of our little Italian restaurants serving this at the table for everyone to enjoy. In fact, that’s the best way to have this appetizer, all sitting together around a coffee table or in the garden with a chilled glass of drink, chatting and partaking of baguette slices spread with this creamy burrata appetizer.

Today, I’d like to share this quick and easy recipe that looks like something you would order at a little neighborhood restaurant. I made this appetizer for my twins graduation stay at home dinner and it was a huge hit with the family. Creamy burrata topped with warm leeks and onions tastes so good when spread on top of toasted baguette slices.

This has to be the simplest of appetizers to make with the most sophisticated of results. I bought 3-4 balls of creamy burrata. Then I pan fried up some onions and leeks in olive oil, added salt and pepper and some fresh thyme leaves, then topped the burrata with the mixture; voila! I had a simple dish with amazing flavor! Really can’t go wrong with cheese, leeks, onions and herbs. Bring a piece of restaurant-style appetizer home this weekend. Give this a try!

Creamy Burrata Cheese with Caramelized Leeks and Onions

Ingredients:

3 balls of creamy burrata cheese

3 leeks stalks light green and white parts finely cut

1 onion finely chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper

Baguette bread for serving

Directions:

In a serving platter cut the creamy burrata in half lay them on the platter. Place the baguette slices off to the side on the same platter.

Warm in a pan olive oil and fry the leeks and onions until they are tender and caramelized. This may take about 15 minutes on low to medium heat.

Once the leeks are caramelized to your liking, sprinkle salt and pepper and thyme and stir in.

Sprinkle a little salt and pepper over the burrata. Then evenly distribute the warm leek and onion mixture over the cheese. Serve immediately.