All this week its been spectacular around here with clear blue skies and spring-like warm temperatures. I must admit I was loving it and didn’t miss winter one bit.











But all this is coming to an end today with winter back in full force. We are expecting much cooler temperatures in the 30s, 40, and 50s and lots of rain too. In fact I think the sky was telling us “Oh yeah, rain is coming your way and so are chillier temperatures” because I could see the rain clouds among the coral sunset last evening.

January Sunset

Wet Friday morning 🌧

Happy Friday!

Have a fabulous weekend!

