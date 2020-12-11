December Sunset

Hello and Happy Friday! Ready for the weekend? What are your plans? We are going Christmas tree shopping. I know, rather late, but we are finally getting in the holiday spirit. Can you believe Christmas will be upon us in 2 weeks!

December brings with it so much sparkle and excitement

The holidays and December bring with it so much sparkle by way of holiday decor, Christmas lights, golds, silvers, reds, greens, and all the exciting happy vibes that come with it, that even nature seems to get in the mood.

Just this week I was lounging in our family room when I look out to see this beautiful twilight, and then within a few minutes gorgeous sunset and nightfall. Magical.

4.55pm

5pm

5.05pm

5.12pm

Nightfall

Happy Holidays everyone!

Happy Hanukkah!

Have a good weekend.

