Hello and Happy Saturday! Wishing you a relaxing weekend. Today I’d like to share a few pics from last weekend’s Diwali celebration in our garden.

Called the festival of lights Diwali is observed by Indians all over the world. It’s celebrated with the lighting of diyas which are candles made of clay, lots of fireworks and sparklers, gatherings with family and friends, and feast of sweets and savories.

It was a pleasant fall evening last Sunday with temps in the 60s and sunny. Perfect for our Diwali in the garden party. Though our night time temps did drop we planned accordingly for a chilly evening and rented patio heaters which helped to keep the party warm, fun and festive.

Lots of smiles this evening 😃😄😀🥰

Laughter and hugs aplenty to go around

Hugs allowed finally! After almost two years of friends taking a hiatus from gatherings, Diwali seemed like a perfect time to reconnect ❤️ .



























Ladies in their colorful sarees

A look at our feast 🥘🍰🍵🍯🍷

Dinner under the stars

I hope you enjoyed a peek at our Diwali celebration. Wishing you a fabulous weekend!