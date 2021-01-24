This one’s for those of you who love smoky chipotle, and in this recipe its used in a creamy broccoli potato soup.

This soup is so good folks that we were having seconds and third helpings. Its light, yet robust, it’s got heat without being overpowering, its creamy and tangy. Just a fabulous soup that is positively delicious.

Chipotle chili adds unique flavor

Chipotle chili is unique in that it has a subtle smoky flavor almost like what you get from grilling. No surprise as chipotle chilis are smoked dried jalapeno peppers. As I found out pure chipotle chili powder is just smoked jalapeno chili ground up into a fine powder. But there are other chipotle chili powders sold under the same name that include cumin powder and oregano to create a chipotle spice blend. In this recipe I opted for the pure chipotle powder as I wanted to add my own spices such as coriander powder and a pinch of turmeric.





Why I add potatoes

I added potatoes to give the light broccoli soup some heft. Potatoes are the easiest way to make any soup more hearty and it doesn’t even take a lot to accomplish that.

Coconut milk for creaminess without the cream

I opted to use coconut milk this time to make the soup creamy mainly because I also wanted to add lemon juice for some tang, and I thought coconut milk would compliment the citrus much better than dairy cream.

Add lemon juice for phenomenal citrus burst

Fresh lemon juice is a must for this soup to wake up all the flavors. Between the spices, the coconut cream and the veggies this soup tastes awesome on its own but then squeeze in lemon juice and you get a burst of lemony flavor that wakes up the entire dish. With every spoonful you can taste the veggies, the chipotle heat, the subtle spices and a nice tangy finish. Give it a try!

Chipotle Broccoli Potato Soup

Ingredients:

2 lbs broccoli florets

1 large potato or 3-5 small potatoes cut into small chunks

1 large onion

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tp turmeric powder

6 cups vegetable broth

1 can coconut milk

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil and shallow fry the onions until tender.

Add in all the spices – chipotle powder, coriander powder and turmeric. Mix into the onions. Then add the potatoes and a pinch of salt. Cover the pot and cook the potatoes for 5 minutes on medium heat.

Next add in the broccoli and continue to cook for 5 more minutes.

Add all the broth, salt and pepper to taste and bring to a boil. Cook soup for 5-7 minutes until all the veggies are tender. Turn the stove off. Using an immersion blender blend the soup until creamy (be careful! The soup is hot.)

Add the coconut milk and warm through. Last step is to add in juice of 1 lemon and stir in. Taste and adjust for salt. Soup is ready! Serve with a side of toast and you have a light and flavorful Sunday Soup day dinner 🥣🥣🥣😋

