Pasta with Charred Brussels Sprouts in Goat Cheese Sauce

Looking for a different take on pasta? Give this charred Brussels sprouts pasta with goat cheese sauce a try. Its easy, quick and delicious. In as little as 30 minutes you have a veggie packed creamy pasta that is satisfying, delicious and healthy. Give it a try!

About the recipe

To make this entire cooking process easy I bought already cut Brussels sprouts. I bought 2 bags from Trader Joe’s which amount to about 3 cups of cut Brussels sprouts. Aside from this veggie all this dish needs is garlic, angel hair pasta and goat cheese. And of course olive oil, salt and pepper.

How to make the dish

I first charred the Brussels sprouts on the stove for 5-7 minutes then added goat cheese and some of the pasta water to make a cream sauce. I then added in angel hair pasta. I also added chili flakes for some heat and Parmesan cheese for some extra cheesy flavor (you can opt to leave these out or add them in). Mix everything together so the pasta and veggies are all coated in the goat cheese sauce. Then serve with extra black pepper. Thats it. Super easy and quick.













Charred Brussels Sprouts Angel Hair Pasta with Goat Cheese Sauce

Ingredients:

3 cups finely cut Brussels sprouts

4 cloves garlic minced

3/4 lb angel hair pasta

10oz creamy goat cheese

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Chili flakes (optional)

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Chives for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In a saute pan warm 3 tbsp olive oil. Add brussels sprouts and charr the veggies – this will take about 5- 8 minutes. Next add the minced garlic and cook for a minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add chili flakes at this time if using. Crumble goat cheese in the veggies and gently stir in. Set aside.





In the meantime bring water to a boil with salt and olive oil and cook angel hair pasta according to package directions. Once the pasta is ready save 2 cups pasta water before draining the pasta. Add the 2 cups pasta water to the veggies and stir until the cheese is melted and a creamy sauce is formed. Then add the pasta and toss together.







Turn the stove back on and warm the pasta through. Add Parmesan cheese and juice of 1 lemon and stir. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly. Pasta is ready. Garnish with chives if you have.

Serve with extra black pepper and a few Parmesan shavings.





