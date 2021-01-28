Mattar Paneer. Peas and Paneer in Spicy Tomatoes

Mattar paneer is a popular Indian dish made with green peas and paneer that are lightly spiced and cooked with tomatoes.

About the recipe

This is a quick and easy Indian curry that can be made in as little as 30 minutes. With frozen peas, store bought paneer, spices, and canned or fresh tomatoes, you get a delicious curry with minimal effort.











Mattar paneer has a fabulous sweet and spicy tangy flavor that I love. Green peas give the dish natural sweetness that it actually tastes like we added sugar. Add in the spices and tomatoes and you get a dish that hits all the flavor profiles – sweet, spicy, tangy and delicious!

Mattar paneer tastes outstanding with naan or chapati and really with these two dishes you don’t need anything more.

Mattar Paneer

Ingredients:

1 block of paneer cut into chunks ( I buy mine from the Indian store or at Costco)

1 bag of frozen peas (3-4 cups peas)

1 15 oz can tomatoes in their juices – any type of canned tomatoes in their juices or 3-4 juicy tomatoes finely chopped

1 onion finely cut

4 cloves garlic minced

1 inch piece of ginger grated

Cilantro for garnish

1 lemon

Spices:

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp chili powder

Salt

Oil

Directions:

In a saute pan warm 1 tbsp oil and shallow fry the paneer until slightly golden in color. Set aside.

In a medium sized pot warm 2 tbsp oil. Add the onions, garlic and ginger and shallow fry onions until they are tender. Next add all the spices – coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric and chili powder and mix in. Then add the frozen peas and stir together.





Next add tomatoes in their juices. Add salt to taste. Stir and bring the veggies to a low simmer. Now add the paneer and stir in. Cover the pot and cook everything together for 5-10 minutes stirring occasionally.





After 10 minutes mattar paneer is ready. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly. Add juice of 1 lemon and garnish with cilantro before serving.





Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

