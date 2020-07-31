Friday Flowers: July in the Garden

Hello and a good Friday to you all. How was your week? I hope it was good and you are looking forward to a relaxing weekend. Can you believe it’s going to be August already? More than half the year is over! What a year 2020 has turned out to be!! Never ever ever did I think 2020 would be the type of year we’ve had, never 🤔! Goes to show you one never knows where life will take us. That’s why it’s so important to cherish the everyday, the predictable, the most ordinary of days. Be it with nature, with family or with a friend; just be in the moment, focus, and appreciate it all. Enjoy the present.

This COVID has been awful and sadly many people have passed away from it. However this sadness doesn’t have to continue. What science has shown us today is that it can be controlled and that control is in our hands. Think about it, when have we had such control over a situation? In this case – we do! We can bring this pandemic under control if we can all just come together and take a few basic, simple, and easy steps – wear a mask in public and wash our hands often. Seriously folks, when was the last time we had to follow such easy steps to make our community better? In the past we’ve had world wars where young men and women have been called upon to lay their lives down to save our country; in this war over COVID we can all play our part to save our country. Let’s Just do it! Wear a Mask, Do your part, Control the Spread 😷💕.

July in the garden

Now on to more pleasant and pretty things in the garden things are looking amazing. Thanks to Mother Nature! She is very happy around here. We’ve had an unseasonably mild summer. Yes, we’ve had our share of 90s but they have been just here and there, mostly though it has been very pleasant and the garden is loving it.

Flowers have been blooming nonstop, even roses that take a hiatus in the heat of summer have been blooming away. In fact the weather has been so cool that my dahlias have been late to bloom and even my tomatoes are just now fruiting. I for one love this mild summer!! Given that we can’t travel or get out much, I am spending the bulk of my time in the garden. Here is a look at what’s blooming and fruiting in my July garden.

Roses abloom 🌹

New Frida Kahlo Rosa!

A new rose got introduced this year named after one of my favorite artists Frida Kahlo!! For all you artist fans and especially if you are a fan of Frida Kahlo this new rose is as colorful as the artist herself!! Vibrant orange and yellow striped and nonstop blooms, I was so lucky to find this bush at one of our local nurseries!

Fuchsias, geraniums, begonias and more…

Dahlias finally starting to bloom!

Even azaleas are blooming!

Glowing Succulent

I had to share these pics of a silvery green succulent that shines in the shade.

Update on my veggie patch

As I mentioned earlier we have had mild summer temps in July. The veggie patch is looking lush and green but I’m not seeing much action by way of veggies, I think it maybe because they need warmer weather?

Tomatoes are finally fruiting, I have a pepper here and there, zucchinis too, green bean plants are big with lots of flowers but I’m waiting for the beans. Cucumbers are showing up and my little watermelon seedlings have a flower or two.

Apples turning rosy red

My summer fruiting Anna apple is turning rosy red. I love this apple! It’s crunchy, sweet and tangy.

Take the time to relax and meditate.

That’s a look at my garden in July. I encourage you to take the time to meditate even if only for 5 minutes, you will be amazed how calm and clear your mind will be. Please embrace this slowdown because before we know it the rat race of life will be back in full swing! I’d like to end this post with serene pics of nature.

Have a good weekend everyone!

Wear a mask, stay safe and slow the spread 💕😷.