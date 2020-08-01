Think vanilla ice cream with a ginger honey flavor and bits of roasted salted pistachios – yeah, that’s how I would describe this ice cream. Just like having chocolate chip ice cream when you get bits of chocolate pieces, in this ice cream you get bits of crystalized ginger and nuts. It’s clean no fuss flavors with a spicy ginger kick. Truth be told I’ve had this recipe in my mind forever! But getting in the mood to make it is another story. Finally its gotten hotter around here (if you consider 80s and low 90s hot) and a giant carton of cream waiting to be used is what motivated me to just make it! An ice cream with my favorite ingredients – pistachios, honey and crystalized ginger 😋!

Have I mentioned that I love ginger, especially crystalized ginger? I’m so obsessed with using crystalized ginger and fresh ginger in desserts that I am constantly dreaming up ways to use them is sweet recipes. Let’s not forget that fresh ginger is so good for our health, maybe not the crystalized ginger so much 😉. But hey, if we can use ginger in anyway we can, that’s a good thing right? I especially love using fresh ginger in cakes! But to use the fresh ginger in ice cream? That doesn’t work so well because of the fibrous nature of the ginger root it really doesn’t blend into the ice cream. Hence the use of crystalized ginger.

Honey is the sweetener of choice here instead of sugar because somehow ginger begs to be paired with honey, doesn’t it? I also added pistachios for the nutty flavor that I was going for. Here is an ice cream with a creamy vanilla base accented with sweetened ginger and nutty pistachios. Give it a try!

Cook’s Notes: Folks, if you can have a scoop of this ice cream right out of the ice cream machine all creamy and soft it tastes amazing!!

Pistachio Ginger Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla

1/8 cup of honey. Start with this amount first and then adjust it after you taste.

1/4 cup finely chopped roasted salted pistachios

1/8 cup finely chopped crystalized ginger

Directions:

Mix together cream, vanilla and honey until dissolved.

Pour the mixture into the ice cream machine. Wait for the ice cream to slightly thicken then slowly add the pistachios.

Keep running the ice cream maker until the ice cream is thick and creamy then add the crystalized ginger.

Continue to run the machine until ginger is incorporated into the ice cream and is completely thickened. Ice Cream is ready!

Transfer to a container and freeze until ready.

Serve with garnish of chopped pistachios and a few ginger pieces.