I am so excited to share this recipe, because honestly this mushroom pilaf turned out better than I ever expected. I’ve actually never had a mushroom rice dish except in a risotto, can you believe it? I’ve had mushrooms is so many ways but in a rice pilaf? Never. I had this big box of mushrooms waiting to be used and thought I would give making mushroom rice a try. I was debating on what flavors to add – soy sauce and ginger for an Asian spin? Herbs? But the one that I kept coming back to again and again is curry flavors for an Indian flair.

I was craving a good Indian rice dish with mushrooms – don’t ask me why, I really don’t know. Maybe its because lately I have developed an aversion to the strong mushroom flavor that though I’ve made mushroom quiches and soups for the family they have put me off somehow. I was bummed at this new reaction because I’ve always loved mushrooms. That’s probably why I kept coming back to this Indian curry-based mushroom rice. I figured with the addition of spices and lots of onions and garlic, the mushroom flavor would get mellowed out yet still have a mild mushroom flavor. Guess what? It worked! This mushroom pilaf is so good that I had to stop myself from going for thirds!!

With store bought curry powder, pinch of turmeric, lots of onions and garlic, squeeze of lemon juice, and a pinch of sugar – I tell you folks all these flavors work amazing together. Even that little sugar adds so much to the dish. Having mushrooms in this way – I am loving it again!!

Cook’s Notes: The best part of this this recipe? I used the instapot and made the entire pilaf in this magic kitchen appliance!! Just use the saute function to cook the veggies, then add the rice and water and switch to the rice function. Within 30 minutes you get the most delicious fluffy mushroom pilaf!. Serve it with cool yogurt raita for an amazingly delicious dinner.

I did have a lot of mushrooms and wanted to use them all up, hence this recipe is for 2 cups of rice which makes a large quantity of mushroom pilaf for a party of 6-8! So go ahead and make it and save the remainder for leftovers.

Mushroom Pilaf

serves 6-8

6-7 cups cut mushrooms

1 large onion thinly sliced

6-8 garlic cloves thinly sliced

2 green chilies seeds removed and finely cut. Don’t skip this ingredient! Green chili add a wonderful flavor to the dish. To keep the dish mild go ahead and remove the seeds before dicing.

2 cups basmati rice

2 tsp curry powder – any store bought blend will do!

1/2 tsp turmeric

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Scallions or green onions for garnish

Olive oil

Salt

2 tsp sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions:

Plug in the Instapot and set the button to saute. When the screen reads hot, add 3 tbsp olive oil. Add the green chilies, onions and garlic and fry in oil until the onions are tender about 5 minutes.

Next add the curry powder and turmeric and stir in.

Add the mushrooms and cook until they are tender about 5 minutes. You will notice that mushrooms release a lot of water, that is okay.

Next add the 2 cups basmati rice plus 3 cups water. Add the sugar and salt to taste and stir.

Wait for the water to come to a slow boil then close the instapot and switch the setting to the rice function.

Once the rice is done. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Open the Instapot and fluff with a fork. Add juice of 1 lemon and mix-in.

Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with fresh cilantro and scallions.

Serve with a side of yogurt raita for a delicious Indian inspired meal.