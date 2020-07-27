A cheesy tart that highlights caramelized onions? What? I was so thrilled to see this recipe show up in my inbox! A delicious no-fuss tart made with caramelized onions and cheese – what can possibly go wrong with this winning combination? This recipe is for all you folks who love caramelized onions (Just like me and my daughter Rani) and are looking for ways to use this sweet oniony goodness. The recipe comes from fellow blogger Skinny Spatula Caramelized Onion and Cheese Tart on Skinny Spatula.

I tell you folks I love a good recipe with simple ingredients and a no fuss process. That’s what appealed to me with this savory tart. All I did is caramelize onions, mix in the cheese, eggs and cream, then add in some herbs and baked in a tart shell. A delicious oniony tart is what you get.

The other big plus is that it has so few eggs. Lately I’ve developed a mild aversion to eggs especially if the dish has a strong eggy flavor. That’s why when I saw that this tart only needed 3 eggs, I was definitely on board to try it. I figured with so few eggs in a decent sized tart the egg smell would get mellowed out, and it did 😋.

Served with a simple salad, the tart makes for an awesome brunch! Give it a try!

Caramelized Onion and Cheese Tart

recipe from Caramelized Onion and Cheese Tart on Skinny Spatula.

Ingredients:

320 g (12 oz) shortcrust pastry (pie crust) (I bought frozen pie crust to make it easy)

3 onions, large, sliced

60 g (1/2 stick) butter

200 ml (1 cup) double cream (heavy cream)

3 eggs, large

100 g (3.5 oz) gruyere cheese, grated – I used white cheddar

25 g (1 oz) Parmesan, grated

3 sprigs fresh thyme

For complete instructions on how to make the onion tart take a look at this link Caramelized Onion and Cheese Tart on Skinny Spatula.

Caramelized Onion and Cheese Tart on Skinny Spatula.