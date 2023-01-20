Sweet, spicy caramelized onions and red bell peppers with hints of black pepper – these stir fry noodles are sure to satisfy anyone’s noodle craving.

About the recipe

Two big red bell peppers, one generous tablespoon of honey, onions, garlic, and fresh ground black pepper turn ramen noodles into a delicious soul satisfying dish. Add soy sauce and red chili flakes for extra flavor and and these noodles hit the spot on any day.

Honey, salt, black pepper and soy sauce are what give these noodles their outstanding sweet, caramelized flavor. Honey helps to create a thick sweet sauce, while the black pepper adds subtle heat to the dish.

How to make the noodles

To make the noodles, warm up 2 tbsp of oil and shallow fry onions and garlic until the onions are slightly browned. Then add in the honey and a pinch of salt and the bell peppers. Cook the bell peppers until they’re tender. By this time you’ll get a nice caramelized onion pepper mix.

To the cooked bell pepper add a splash of soy sauce, generous twist of fresh ground black pepper, and all the noodles. Toss everything together and warm through for a minute or two. That’s it!

Serve warm for a delicious noodle dish in as little as 30 minutes. Add tofu for vegan protein and you have a complete one-pot meal.

Honey Pepper Noodles

Ingredients:

1 large onion thinly sliced about 2 cups

4-5 cloves garlic minced

2 large red bell peppers thinly sliced

1 1/2 tbsp honey

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1/2 tsp chili flakes

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp salt

3 packets fresh ramen from the deli section (usually they come in packs of 3 along with seasoning packs. I dont use the seasoning, just the noodles)

Oil

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. Shallow fry the onions, garlic and red chili flakes until onions are slightly browned about 5 minutes. Next add the honey, 1 tsp salt, and bell peppers. Cook the peppers until they are tender.

Add the soy sauce, and black pepper and all the ramen noodles. Toss the noodles with the peppers. Taste and adjust for salt if needed. Warm through for about 2 more minutes.

Sweet and sour spicy pepper noodles are ready. 🍜

Noodles of love

by Sallam Yassin

Moon’s beams In my bowl

I eat noodles with my love…

🍜



