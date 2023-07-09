Its stone fruit season – apricots, peaches, nectarines, and plums are at their peak right now. This easy salad takes stone fruit and turns them into a delicious salad that can be served as an appetizer or had as a lunch main course.

The inspiration

We were in San Francisco for the July 4th weekend and boy was it WINDY and Foggy! Temps in the 50s! When back home in the South Bay it was 95! Forty degree difference within a mere 45 minute drive.

There’s a reason they say “The coldest winter I ever spent is a summer in San Francisco 😁. “

On one of the evenings we had dinner at Italian restaurant Penny Roma. At Penny Roma their featured salad was stone fruit and burrata salad with toasted nuts, olive oil and balsamic. Super simple and delicious, it’s a wonderful dish to show off in -season stone fruit.

About the recipe

This super simple stone fruit salad tastes extra special with creamy burrata cheese. With just a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic and toasted nuts, the combination of fruit and creamy cheese is so good! Turn this salad into a main lunch course by adding in greens and a variety of veggies like peppers, tomatoes, onions, avocado and an egg.

Stone Fruit and Burrata Salad

Ingredients:

1 peach

1 plum

1 apricot

Or a combination of whichever stone fruit you like

1-2 burrata balls

Salt and pepper

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Toasted nuts of your choice

Directions:

Place the burrata cheese on a platter and cut open the burrata cheese so the inside cream is exposed a little.

Cut the stone fruit into slices and and place them over and around the burrata cheese.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Then drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Top with toasted nuts and serve right away.