With store bought ravioli and a variety of fresh vegetables, this gourmet tasting pasta is a breeze to make with delicious results.

Summer in the city – Chilly and Foggy

We were in San Francisco for the July 4th holiday and as expected SF was chilly and foggy on this summer weekend. Especially when you consider we had just left our home in the South Bay where it was 95 degrees while in the city it was 55 degrees. It was brrrr.

Ravioli with Stir Fry Veggies

On one of the evenings we had dinner at Farley Bar at Cavallo Point Lodge. Here their vegetarian main course was mushroom ravioli with stir fry vegetables. A warm and comforting pasta on a chilly summer evening in SF.

Sauted veggies on top of ravioli with a light white sauce. Really this was one delicious pasta. The best part is that this pasta can easily be made just as delicious at home.

About the recipe

First pick up ravioli from the store. Second stir fry a few veggies like broccoli, peppers, zucchini, kale and carrots. Then make a quick cheese sauce. Lastly assemble your pasta. A few easy steps for a gourmet tasting ravioli. Give it a try!

Ingredients:

1 package ravioli of your choice

A variety of veggies for a total of 5-6 cups. I used 1 bunch of broccoli, 1 bell pepper, few cherry tomatoes, and 1 zucchini, 2 cups chopped up kale

5 garlic cloves minced

1 cup grated cheddar or gruyere

1 1/2 cups milk

1 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tbsp butter

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Chili flakes (optional)

1 tsp garlic powder

Paprika

Directions:

First stir fry the veggies. In a pan warm 2 tbsp oil oil. Add the garlic and shallow fry for a second or two then add the chili flakes. Next add all the veggies plus salt and pepper to taste. Stir fry until veggies are cooked but not completely soft. Set aside.

Next make the ravioli. Follow package instructions.

While the ravioli is cooking, make the cheese sauce. In a small pot melt 2 tbsp butter. Add the flour and whisk until creamy. Next add the milk and continue whisking until small bubbles form on the edges of the pan. Add the garlic powder, pinch of salt and pepper. Lastly add the cheese and melt into the white sauce. Sauce is ready.

Plate the ravioli: Place ravioli in 4 bowls. Ladle desired amount of cheese sauce over the ravioli. Then top with a generous amount of stir fry veggies. Sprinkle with paprika. Serve right away.