This is one awesome recipe on those nights when you want to make something fast, want it delicious, and healthy too. This is the easiest pasta you’ll make with stupendous results.

About the recipe

Okay, here’s the secret to this stupendous recipe – use store-bought ready made ravioli. That’s right, just pick up a pack of fresh ravioli from any grocery store in the deli section. Get any variety you like – butternut squash and caramelized onion? Cheese ravioli? Mushroom ravioli? Artichoke ravioli? Any variety will do. Then grab a bag of baby spinach, garlic cloves, and a little Parmesan cheese. All you need now is olive oil and chili flakes. The rest is easy as can be.

Start with warming the olive oil. Saute garlic, chili flakes and spinach until the greens are wilted. Next boil the ravioli according to package directions – it takes just 3-5 minutes for the pasta pillows to cook! Drain and add them to the spinach and gently toss together. Top with Parmesan and sprinkle of black pepper. That’s it! Super delicious, comforting and you get a good dose of healthy greens too.

RAVIOLI WITH WILTED SPINACH AND PARMESAN

Ingredients:

1 box of fresh ravioli. About 1lb.

1 bag of baby spinach. About 4-5 cups. Give them a rough chop.

6 cloves garlic minced

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Directions:

Warm olive oil in a saute pan. Then add the garlic and cook for a few seconds until the garlic aroma comes through. Add the chili flakes (if using) and spinach. Cook the spinach until wilted – about 2 minutes.Turn the stove off.

In another pot boil water and cook the ravioli according to package directions. Drain the ravioli and add it to the spinach. Turn the stove back on and gently toss together until everything is nice and hot.

Top with Parmesan and sprinkle of black pepper before serving,

