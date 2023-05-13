I do love a boozy dessert 😃 ever so lightly flavored with liqueur or dessert wine. Not overly done, with just a hint of aged liqueur fragrance. This is one such recipe, a fruit compote with sweet dessert wine.

About the recipe

This fruit compote uses up an entire bottle of dessert wine. Here’s the thing, when you serve the compote you’re really only getting a tablespoon or two of liqueur, so it’s actually not that boozy after all.

For my fruit compote I use a bottle of dessert wine I picked up from one of our wine country trips. Hitesh and I had a small cordial glass each of the wine, but we still had an entire bottle left to go through. Enter this fruit compote.

Berries favored with fragrant dessert wine

Flavored with just berries, dessert wine and sugar this is one easy and outstandingly delicious recipe. The compote is sweet and fruity with a wonderful floral dessert wine fragrance. Really a fabulous compote to keep in the refrigerator when you want to give your ice cream or a piece of cake a sophisticated boost.











Easy recipe

This recipe is so easy folks. Just place a bunch of berries in a pot, add the dessert wine and sugar and bring to a low boil. Then cook for about 30 minutes until the fruit is macerated and all mushy. You’ll have a nice syrup as well. It’s ready. Cool and refrigerate until ready to serve.

If you have leftover dessert wine that you want to use up make this delicious fruit compote to serve over ice cream, piece of cake or even to have with Greek yogurt.

Sweet Dessert Wine Fruit Compote

Ingredients:

2 cups raspberries

2 cups blackberries

2 cups dessert wine

1 cup white sugar

Zest of 1 orange (optional)

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in a pot and bring to a low boil. Lower the heat and continue cooking on low for 30 minutes stirring occasionally.

The compote is done when the fruit is all macerated and mushy and you have a light syrup. Finish off with zest of 1 orange. Cook’s Notes: If you want you can continue to cook until the compote gets even thicker like a jam. But I prefer to have a nice syrup in the compote.

Cool completely, transfer to a container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve dessert wine compote with ice cream, over cake or with Greek Yogurt.