Flowers for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day! May your day be filled with lots of love and relaxation ❤️💕!!

My Mother’s Garden

My Mother kept a garden,

A garden of the heart.

She planted all good things,

That gave my life its start.



She turned me to the sunshine

and encouraged me to dream.

Fostering and nurturing

The seeds of self-esteem.



And when the winds and rain came,

She protected me enough.

But not too much because she knew

I’d need to stand up strong and tough.



Her constant good example

Always taught me right from wrong.

Markers for my pathway

That will last a lifetime.



I am my Mother’s Garden.

I am her legacy. Author Unknown

My roses and flowers just burst into bloom the latter part of this week with our temps up in the 80s. Just in time for Mother’s Day my garden is putting on a stellar show. More rose and flora pics below.

My climbing rose Berries and Cream deserves her own showcase here!

A stellar climbing rose Berries and Cream is! She puts on the most amazing show in the spring covered in thousands of blooms. One of my friends calls it a waterfall of roses!

Happy Mother’s Day from Me and My Garden 🌺