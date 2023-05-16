Rosé & Roses. A Mother Daughter Wine Tasting Experience

Hello and Happy New Week! I hope you had a wonderful weekend celebrating your Mom. Today I’d like share pics of a wonderful mother daughter wine tasting and bouquet making event my daughter Sri surprised me with for Mother’s Day.

Wine and flowers 🍷💐

Wine and flowers – sip a rosé and make a bouquet – my kind of leisurely time spent on a lazy Saturday. And I got to do it with my daughter 💕🥰.

Gali Winery in downtown Los Gatos

What a cool idea Gali winery in Los Gatos came up with for Mother’s Day! They introduced a new rosé wine and in honor of Mother’s Day offered a mini class on making flower bouquets. Such a fun concept.

Quality time with my daughter ➕ flowers ➕ glass of wine 🍷💐💕

Truly this was the most unique Mother’s Day experience and the best part was that my daughter and I got to spend some quality time together.

We chatted away about all things we love – flowers, home decor, artists and gourmet foods. All while sharing a tasting of Gali’s wines and making a floral bouquet to take home.

I told Sri her bouquet matched her dress 😁

Great idea for friends too 🥰

Why post a Mother’s Day event post Mother’s Day? Because this is a great idea to do together with friends, sisters, and aunts too 🥰🍷💐!

Next time you walk past a sign offering a quick floral bouquet lesson and a sip of wine, go with your friends – it’s a fun relaxing hour with all the feel good vibes of flowers and wine 🍷💐.

Wishing you a fabulous week filled with flower and fauna 💐