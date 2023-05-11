Sweet Potato and Super Greens Stir Fry

Slightly sweet and a little spicy, this aromatic curry is a winner – it’s nutritious and delicious. A quick and easy dish that tastes great with a warm bowl of dhal or naan.

About the recipe

Sweet potato, lots of super greens, onions, and spices turn these veggies into an outstanding Indian stir fry.

Simple spices and simple ingredients

Simple spices and simple ingredients make this stir fry taste awesome. All you need is turmeric, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and coriander powder to add fabulous flavor to the onions, sweet potatoes and super greens.

Quick and easy

The best part? It’s easy and quick. Just cut up the veggies, and stir fry with spices. Within 30 minutes you’ll have the most delicious sweet potato stir fry.

First saute onions in olive oil until fragrant. Add all the spices. Then the sweet potato and greens plus salt too taste. Cover the pot and cook until sweet potato is tender. Finish it off with a squeeze of lemon and fresh cilantro. That’s it. Serve with naan or chapati or with rice and dhal.

Sweet Potato and Greens Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato peeled and cut into small cubes

4-6 cups chopped up greens of your choice – such as spinach, chard, kale, mustard greens, etc.

1 onion finely cut

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Juice of small lemon

Salt

Oil

Spices:

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp asafetida (if you have)

1 tsp coriander powder (if you have)

Chili powder (as much as you want)

Directions:

In a pan warm 2 tbsp oil. To the warm oil add mustard seeds and wait for a few of them to pop, then add in cumin seeds and toast until brown just a few seconds. Next add the asafetida and stir in and immediately add the onions. Shallow fry until onions are translucent.

Next add in turmeric, coriander powder, and chili powder and stir into the onions. Add the sweet potato and all the greens, plus salt to taste. Mix and cover the pot.

On medium heat cook veggies until sweet potato is tender. This may take 5-10 minutes, stir occasionally to prevent the veggies from burning.

Once the sweet potato is soft the stir fry is ready. Add juice of lemon and mix in. Top with cilantro and serve with dhal and quinoa or naan.