Beach Lunch Nap in Watsonville, CA

Hello and good new week to you! I hope you had a good weekend and are ready for the week ahead. Today I’d like to share pics from a wonderful time I had on the beach in Watsonville with my good friend Padmini.

4-Mile Walk on the Beach on a Cool May Morning

I met my friend Padmini last Friday at Pajaro Dunes in Watsonville a beach town north of Monterey. The beach here is quiet, pristine and beautiful.

We met up on a cool May morning with beautiful blue skies.

We walked for four miles and got a solid workout 💪🏼. Walking on the beach can be strenuous, the sand gave my legs an extra workout LOL.

Seahorse on the Beach

We came across a strategically placed log on the sand that looked like a seahorse gazing off at the horizon.

Footprints on the Beach Bird Dog Man

These foot prints on the sand were really cool! We could see bird prints, dog prints, and man prints all in one harmonious line.

Beach Combing for Sea Shells 🐚

I picked up so many sea shells here that my bag was getting heavy! Besides I have to save some for next time 😁.

Walk on the Beach Lunch Nap

We were hungry after our long walk and headed out for lunch at local Mexican restaurant Jalisco. We had chille relleno and enchilada with rice and beans – I told you were were hungry 😃. Their food was outstanding with a giant menu and lots of vegetarian options.

After our walk and hefty lunch I was ready for a nap! I could have stayed on at Padmini’s place for tea but instead headed back home and promptly took a nap 😍 😁.

Walk on the beach and delicious lunch with my dear friend Padmini, the perfect beach excursion ❤️ 🌊 🐚.

Beach Lunch Nap. The perfect seaside excursion 🥰

Wishing you a fabulous week ahead.