Cumin carrot rice and quinoa is an easy and delicious pilaf when you want to make something quick. Serve it as a side dish or have it with yogurt or cottage cheese for a satisfying meal.

The occasion

My dear friend Radhika came over for a celebratory lunch on a beautiful summer Sunday recently. Given that she is vegan, I made our lunch with a variety of veggies, lentils and grains.

On the menu:

On the menu were two veggie stir fry dishes, daal, vegan yogurt raita, and this cumin carrot rice and quinoa.

Cauliflower and peas stir fry with turmeric

Potato onion stir fry

Cumin carrot quinoa rice

Yogurt raita

Masoor daal with zucchini and red bell pepper

Cumin Carrot Rice and Quinoa

Folks, this is a delicious dish that’s delicately fragrant with cumin and turmeric. The quinoa and rice blend tastes so good – in fact for those of you who don’t like the texture or taste of quinoa this is a great way to get your whole grain protein along with your favored white rice. When these two are combined with carrots, cumin and turmeric, its a wonderful aromatic dish that’s delicious.

About the recipe

The carrot quinoa rice is a breeze to make in the instapot but can also be made on the stovetop as well. First, warm olive oil and toast cumin seeds for a few seconds to bring out the aroma. Then add pinch of turmeric, carrots, quinoa and rice. Add water and salt and set the instapot to the rice setting. That’s it!

A delicious rice and quinoa dish with the lovely fragrance of cumin and sweet carrots. Give it a try!

Cumin Carrot Rice and Quinoa

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Basmati rice

1/2 cup quinoa

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

2 cups cut carrots

Salt

Olive oil

8-10 Curry leaves (optional)

Directions:

In the Instapot set your setting to the saute function. Warm 2 tbsp olive oil. When the oil is warm add the cumin seeds and stir them in the oil for a few seconds – you’ll get a whiff of toasted cumin seeds. Add the curry leaves, turmeric, and then the carrots. Stir them in the oil.

Next add the quinoa, rice, 1 tsp salt, plus 2 1/2 cups water. Close the Instapot. Change the setting to the rice setting. The quinoa rice should be done in 12 minutes. When the pressure releases naturally, open the lid and fluff with a fork. Taste and adjust for salt if needed.

Before serving garnish with fresh cilantro.

Stovetop Directions:

In a medium sized pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. When the oil is warm add the cumin seeds and stir them in the oil for a few seconds – you’ll get a whiff of toasted cumin seeds. Add the curry leaves, turmeric, and then the carrots. Stir them in the oil.

Next add the quinoa, rice, 1 tsp salt, plus 2 1/2 cups water. Bring to low boil. Then lower the heat to a simmer. Close the pot and cook the quinoa rice for 10 minutes. The quinoa rice should be done in 10-12 minutes. Turn the stove off and let the rice rest for 5 minutes.

Open the lid and fluff with a fork. Taste and adjust for salt if needed. Before serving garnish with fresh cilantro.