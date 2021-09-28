A fall inspired recipe with all the warm colors and flavors we are craving these days. This Thai red curry is so easy to make folks, you’ll be amazed how delicious a dish this quick and easy can be. And you don’t even have to go to a Thai restaurant for it. So much healthier to make this dish at home!

Recipe details

I was shopping at the Indian grocery store and saw this beautifully cut bag of yellow pumpkin and picked it up. I was planning on making sambhar which is a South Indian lentil daal. But instead thought of making a Thai red curry as I had just received a jar of Thai red curry paste. I decided to add a couple more fallish veggies like sweet potato and carrots, and tossed in ripe juicy tomatoes and garden fresh kale that I have aplenty of right now. Folks, this makes a wonderful flavorful stew -like curry that you can have on it’s own or alongside steaming white rice.

About Thai red curry paste

It’s all about the curry paste in this recipe. With a red or green Thai curry paste and a can of coconut milk, making Thai curry is a breeze! The paste is packed with flavor that you don’t have to add any additional spice or herbs. Made with a combination of spices and Thai herbs, all the work is done for you. With coriander seeds, cumin, black pepper, red chillies, lemongrass, garlic, ginger, galangal, turmeric, salt , oil and lemon juice – its a fabulous spice paste that can be used in many varied ways. The best part is Thai curry paste are readily available at the grocery stores and so affordable too.

Add in aromatics such as ginger, garlic and onions, a can of coconut milk, and any veggies of your choice or cooked chicken, and you get the most delicious Thai curry, all made at home.

Pumpkin, Carrot and Sweet Potato Thai Red Curry

Ingredients:

4 cups pumpkin cut into cubes

1 sweet potato peeled and cut into slices

2 cups carrots cut into slices

2 cups finely chopped kale

2 tomatoes

2 green chilies (optional)

2 medium white onions

4 garlic cloves minced

2 inch piece of ginger peeled and grated

Cilantro and Thai basil for garnish

4 tbsp Thai red curry paste

1 can coconut milk

Coconut oil or any neutral oil

Salt

1 lime

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. Add the onions and chilies and shallow fry until onions are tender. Next add the ginger and garlic and cook for a few seconds.

Add all the veggies – sweet potato, pumpkin and carrot, 1 tsp salt or to taste, plus 1 cup water. Cover and cook until the veggies are soft, about 5-10 minutes.

Next add the kale and tomatoes, red curry paste and coconut milk. Stir everything together and cook through until bubbly about 5 more minutes.









Turn the stove off. Add juice of 1 lime. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly.

Serve warm garnished with Thai basil or cilantro.

Have it as a stew or serve it with a side of rice.