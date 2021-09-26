Oh the beauty of a good balsamic vinegar. When balsamic is aged to perfection it can transform any salad into something special. This is especially true when you want to keep the dressing simple to show off fresh salad ingredients. Which is what I did with this baby kale salad.

I had picked up a beautiful bag of baby kale and mixed greens from the farmer’s market, and it only seemed fitting that I keep any additives to a minimum. Enter this aged delicious balsamic vinegar. With good balsamic vinegar you don’t even have to bother making a dressing. Just drizzle the vinegar on the salad along with good olive oil, salt and pepper and you’ll be amazed how delicious your salad will turn out. Aged balsamic vinegar is more thick and syrupy sticking to the greens adding their sweet tangy flavor.

In this baby kale salad I added other farm fresh ingredients that I got such as radishes, cucumbers, red onions, and bell peppers. And to add a bit of extra tang I added in sharp white cheddar. Folks, this salad was so good the family cleaned out the entire bowl and asked for more!

Baby Kale Salad with Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Ingredients:

1 bag mixed baby kale and greens

4 pink radishes thinly sliced

4 lunchbox peppers thinly sliced

1/2 small red onions thinly sliced

1 Persian cucumber thinly cut

White Cheddar cheese cut into bit size pieces – as much as you want

Aged balsamic vinegar – about 3-4 tbsp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt and pepper to taste

Edible nasturtium leaves and flowers (optional)

Directions:

Gently toss all the greens, radishes, peppers, onions, and cucumbers. Garnish with cheddar cheese and flowers. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

When ready to serve drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss all the ingredients together. Serve immediately with crusty bread.