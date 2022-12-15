Mixed Vegetable Rice and Quinoa Pilau with Aromatic Spices

Mixed veggies, a blend of rice and quinoa and aromatic spices such as nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaves make a delicious veggie rice main course that’s perfect with a side of creamy yogurt.

About the recipe

This recipe is for those of you don’t usually have an Indian spice blend called garam masala handy. Garam masala is what’s usually used to make a pilau which is an Indian fried rice dish, however in this version wonderful aromatic spices that you probably already have will do just fine.

Aromatic spices

Bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg is what can pass for a garam masala knockoff with the same fragrant results. These spices along with coriander powder transform a veggie fried rice into a delicious fragrant main course.

Quinoa for a more nutritious main dish

In this recipe I’ve added in quinoa for a more nutritious variation. Even better? You can make it in the instapot.

Super delicious, nutritious, and packed with flavor, this pilau will make an awesome pot luck entree. Give it a try!

Mixed Vegetable Pilau with Aromatic Spices

Ingredients:

3 cups frozen mixed vegetables

1 large onion cut into chunks

1 tsp cumin seeds (optional)

1 Cinnamon stick

1-2 bay leaves

2-3 cloves

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Oil

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup quinoa

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Salt

Ghee or butter

Directions:

Turn the instapot on and switch to saute function. Once it reads “Hot” warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the cumin seeds if using and toast until fragrant (about 5 seconds), then add cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and bay leaves and swirl in the oil for few more seconds. Add the onions and cook until tender. Add the coriander powder and mix in.

Next add the frozen veggies, basmati rice, quinoa, 3 cups water, and salt to taste. Add 1 tbsp ghee or butter. Stir and switch the instapot to the rice function.

Once the rice is done, let the pressure release naturall, about 10 minutes or more. Take pilau out of the pot and place in serving bowl. Top with fresh cilantro and serve with a side of yogurt.

Stove top directions:

Warm 2 tbsp oil in a stock pot. Add the cumin seeds if using and toast until fragrant (about 5 seconds), then add cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and bay leaves and swirl in the oil for few more seconds. Add the onions and cook until tender. Add the coriander powder and mix in.

Next add the mixed veggies, rice, quinoa, 3 cups water, butter, salt to taste and bring the water to a boil. Next lower the heat and cover the pot. Set the timer for 10 minutes and cook pilau until rice is cooked.

After 10 minutes turn the stove off. Let the rice sit for 15 minutes and then gently fluff the pilau. Place in a serving bowl and garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.



