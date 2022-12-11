A thick and creamy soup made with broccoli, artichokes and cheddar cheese, this soup is flavorful and filling.

Make it easy on yourself and use frozen veggies

Frozen veggies make this soup a breeze to whip together. Frozen veggies are already prepped and ready to go, so go ahead and make it easy on yourself and use it. Want to make it extra creamy? A quick and easy rue made with just 2 tbsp butter, little flour, milk and cheddar cheese transforms this soup into a deliciously thick and creamy broccoli artichoke cheddar soup. Really a wonderful recipe that tastes extra special on a lazy Sunday evening. Give it a try!

Broccoli Artichoke Cheddar Soup

Ingredients:

1 bag of frozen artichokes – about 2 cups

2-3 cups frozen broccoli

4 garlic cloves diced

1 large onion finely cut

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp herbs such as oregano, basil, celery powder, and thyme – any combination you want

Olive oil

4-5 cups vegetable broth or water

For the rue

2 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tbsp butter

2 cups milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp paprika



Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Saute the onions and garlic until the onions are tender. Add the frozen vegetables, salt and pepper to taste, herbs, plus all the broth. Cover and cook until veggies are tender (about 5-10 minutes).

Blend the soup until creamy. Be careful! As the soup is hot. Pour back in the stock pot.

Next make the rue. Warm a saucepan with 2 tbsp butter. Add the flour and whisk until the flour is incorporated. Then add the milk, paprika and garlic powder, and whisk until the rue starts bubbling. Add the cheese and melt. Once the cheese is melted, pour the rue into the soup.

Bring the soup to a low simmer until warmed through. Soup is ready.

Serve with extra cheddar cheese and chives or black pepper.

Happy Sunday Soup Day!