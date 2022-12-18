Cauliflower Soup with Korean Gochujang Chili Paste

Here is a creamy cauliflower soup with the added pizzaz of Korean chili paste and coconut milk. A delicious creamy soup that has a little kick.

What is Gochujang chili paste?

Gochujang chili paste is a Korean chili paste that has become insanely popular lately and I had to check it out especially given all the hype. I even read that Trader Joe’s started carrying it.

Gochujang is basically a chili paste made with a chili called gochu garu and a blend of spices and get this – it also has glutinous rice! The rice gives the paste its slightly sticky texture and sweet flavor. This paste is very unique in that it is fermented.

A savory, sweet, spicy, tangy chili paste that is hard to describe until you try it. Try using this unique chili paste in any of your dishes.

About the recipe

For my first foray into using gochujang I added it in a cauliflower soup. I made cauliflower soup with ginger, garlic, and gochujang paste. Then for extra creaminess added coconut milk. The result is a delicious mildly spiced creamy cauliflower soup. Think Asian flavors with a little heat. And now for the recipe.

Cauliflower Coconut Soup with Korean Gochujang Chili Paste

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower cut into small florets

4 cloves garlic minced

2 inch piece of ginger finely grated

5 cups water or vegetable broth

Salt

Olive oil

2 tbsp gochujang chili paste (or start with 1 tbsp and increase it to your heat level)

1 can coconut milk

Fresh cilantro and paprika for garnish

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the garlic and ginger and shallow fry for a few seconds then add the cauliflower and 1 tsp salt. Cook the cauliflower until tender – about 10 minutes.

Add the water or broth and bring to a boil. Turn the stove off. Blend the soup until smooth and creamy – be careful as the soup is hot! Place back on the stove. Add coconut milk, cilantro and gochujang paste and stir in. Bring to a low simmer. Taste and adjust for salt. Add more chili paste if you want it spicy.

Serve warm with garnish of paprika or chili oil.

Happy Sunday Soup Day 🥣!