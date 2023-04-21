Roasted Carrot and Cauliflower Paneer Masala

Here is a recipe for a delicious roasted carrot and cauliflower paneer stir fry that’s easy to make and delicious. Just roast, saute and spice it up. That’s it.

About the recipe

Folks, I’m such a huge fan of roasting veggies and you know what? Roasted veggies taste even more delicious when spiced up with aromatic Indian spices.

Here I roasted lots of tender spring carrots and cauliflower. Then shallow fried onions, garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add in spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric and garam masala. Tossed in the roasted veggies and paneer and voila – a delicious roasted carrot and cauliflower masala with paneer. It’s easy, delicious and tastes fabulous with naan or roti.

Roasted Carrot Cauliflower Paneer Masala

Ingredients:

1 large cauliflower or two small cauliflower. Cut into florets

4-5 carrots cut into 2 inch pieces (about 4 cups)

1 large onion thinly sliced

5 cloves garlic minced

1 inch piece of ginger peeled and thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Juice of 1/2 lemon about 2 tbsp

1 block paneer. Cut the paneer into whatever shape you like.

Spices:

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp chili powder or as much as you want

Salt to taste

Olive oil

2 tbsp tomato paste (for a reddish color and more tang) optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F. Spread the carrots and cauliflower on two baking sheets. Drizzle with olive oil and salt. Place in the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes.

In a saute pan saute with olive oil the paneer until slightly browned. Set aside.

Get ready to make the stir fry. In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. Add the onions and shallow fry until fragrant and translucent. Add the ginger and garlic and shallow fry until garlic is fragrant. Add all the spices and stir in. Add the tomato paste and mix in.

Next add all the roasted veggies and paneer. Stir to coat the veggies and paneer with the onion masala. Taste and adjust for salt. Add lemon juice and stir in. Carrot cauliflower paneer masala is ready.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.



