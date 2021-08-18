Bell Pepper Potato Paneer Sabzi

Have I mentioned that we are at peak pepper season? Peppers in all shapes and sizes and in all types of flavors. It’s a bonanza of colors that look beautiful and enticing, and this recipe is as colorful as the peppers in season. It’s a delicious Indian bell pepper potato curry with paneer.

About the recipe

This sabzi is a dish I had last year at a small dinner at our friends Vijay and Priya’s home. The feast was as expected festive and delicious and there were a lot of dishes that I absolutely loved! I really wanted to get recipes for everything!! But decided to start with this recipe which seemed easy enough to make.







This wonderful recipe is shared by our friend Shrada . Shrada is Vijay’s sister who can I first mention is an AMAZING COOK!! The bell pepper dish was made by her and she was more than happy to share her recipe. Shrada mentioned that the sabzi is from the UP region in northern India and is a recipe from her husband’s side of the family.

Shrada on the left









Fennel powder for fresh fragrant flavor

Fennel powder is what adds a unique spice in this recipe. Truth be told, I rarely use fennel seeds or fennel powder, but it really is a wonderful spice that adds a freshness to any Indian curry. With peppers in peak season right now, give this fabulous recipe a try with the added pizzaz of fragrant fennel.







Bell Pepper Potato & Paneer Vegetable Sabzi

recipe contributed by Shrada

Ingredients:

1 block paneer cut into small cubes

3 bell peppers in red, yellow and orange cut lengthwise

4 Yukon gold potatoes cut lengthwise

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp asafetida (hing)

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp fennel seed powder (I make the powder in the coffee grinder)

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok and sauté small cubes of paneer. Take the paneer out of the oil and keep it aside.

In the same oil add mustard seeds and let them pop. Then add the cumin seeds and brown them slightly about 3-5 seconds. Next add the asafetida and immediately add the potatoes. Add a sprinkle of salt. Cook the potatoes until they are half-cooked, then add all the colorful bell peppers ( red/ yellow/ green/ orange).







Add turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Stir till all the vegetables are coated with the spices. Cover it with lid and let it cook for another 5 -10 minutes or so until potatoes are fully cooked and the bell pepper still have a bite to it.

Next stir in the fennel powder and add the sautéed paneer. Cook everything together for about 5-10 minutes or so. Sabzi is ready.







Garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve with paratha, roti or naan. Also tastes great with daal and rice!