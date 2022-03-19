Sarson Ki Saag. Mustard Greens Curry with Paneer

Hi folks, today I thought I would share this amazing spring time recipe that I’ve posted before – it’s an Indian mustard greens curry that tastes extra special in the spring when tender mustard greens grow wild.

What is Sarson ki saag

Sarson means mustard greens in Hindi and saag refers to any dish made with greens such as mustard greens, spinach, kale, etc. Sarson ki saag translates to “dish made with mustard greens”. Sarson ki saag is an Indian springtime curry that is cooked seasonally in northern India in states such as UP when mustard greens grow wild and are sold at the farmer’s markets. Because mustard greens are rarely available rest of the year mustard greens curry is a coveted spring time dish.

Mustard greens from the farmer’s market

About the recipe

Mustard greens, fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, green onions and aromatic spices.

Don’t these all sound so good!!

This mustard greens curry has 1lb of mustard greens, 1 lb of spinach, over 8 stalks of green onions, ginger, garlic and aromatic spices. A dish that has beautiful vibrant green veggies like these and aromatic spices has to be amazingly nutritious and delicious!

This dish is also unique in that it is traditionally served with corn chapatis rather than the usual wheat based roti or naan.

Paneer or not to paneer

Traditionally in the home kitchen cream and paneer are not commonly added to this dish as this is mainly a farmer’s meal made with fresh produce. Rather paneer and cream are mostly used in Indian restaurants to give the dish a more luxurious taste. So go ahead and make it with paneer or without, or if you want to keep it vegan try it with cubed tofu.

An authentic recipe shared by a dear friend

This recipe is shared by my friend Pallavi who is from UP and makes an outstanding sarson ki saag!! I followed her recipe to the letter and this curry turned out amazing! The entire family devoured it and had seconds and thirds! Here is a recipe for a delicious spring time Indian mustard greens curry courtesy of my friend Pallavi. Give it a try!

Sarson Ki Saag. Mustard Greens Curry

recipe contributed by Pallavi

serves 5-6

Ingredients:

2 bunches of fresh mustard greens – about 1 lb finely cut

1lb bunch fresh spinach finely chopped- (Pallavi said spinach is used to off-set the strong mustard greens flavor)

8-10 spring onion stalks – white and green parts cut into small pieces.

4-6 garlic cloves finely minced

1-2 inch piece of ginger finely minced or grated

1 green chili

2 tbsp ghee or 3 tbsp butter melted

1 tsp asafetida powder

3 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp chili powder (optional)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt

1/4 cup cream and/or 1 block of paneer cut into cubes and browned with 1 tbsp butter. (optional). Traditionally in the home kitchen cream and paneer are not commonly added, rather they are used mostly in Indian restaurants to give the dish a more luxurious taste.

Directions:

In a large pot place the mustard greens, spinach, green onions, garlic, ginger and green chili. Add 1 1/2 cups water, cover and cook veggies until tender – about 10 – 15 minutes. Add enough water to cook the veggies but not make the veggie mix too watery.

Once the veggies are cooked turn the stove off. Blend the veggies into a smooth thick vegetable mix. You can use a hand blender for this.

Next add the coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric, chili powder if using, and salt. Mix the spices into the vegetables.

In another pan heat 2 tbsp ghee. Add cumin seeds and toast them in oil for a few seconds until the aroma is released. Turn the stove off, and add the asafetida powder and mix in oil for a few seconds. Immediately add the seasoned oil to the greens mixture.

Cook the vegetables for an additional 3-5 minutes. If using cream and paneer you can add it at this time. Taste and adjust for salt. Mustard greens curry is ready.

Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro before serving.

Cook’s Notes: Mustard greens curry is traditionally served with thick corn chapatis but can also be eaten with regular chapatis or naan. I served my greens curry with Mexican corn tortillas.

Happy Spring Eating 🥬