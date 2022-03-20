I’m so excited to be sharing this salad with you because it’s like spring in a bowl! At this time of year with spring almost here, color is what I crave and this salad is color in a bowl.

About the salad

On a gorgeous March afternoon I was craving color on my plate – enter this raspberry date salad. It’s got red raspberries, bright mixed greens, colorful peppers, red onions, and purple olives, all tossed with a fig and lemon dressing.

It’s fresh and colorful and meant to be a light salad for a late afternoon lunch or tea time spread. Served alongside scones or quesadilla, that’s all you need on a warm spring afternoon.

Salad at teatime

Our weather has gotten so nice and warm with temps in the 70s and sunny blues skies that having afternoon tea inside seems sacrilegious. That’s why at my last tea with friends we met in the courtyard on a gorgeous March afternoon. Rather than do the usual tea time pastries and appetizers I got the urge to make a colorful salad instead and served it along side simple quesadilla for a light lunch type of faire.

Salad and Quesadella Tea Time Menu

Raspberry date salad

Simple quesadilla

Spanish almond orange cake – Rose

Fresh cut fruit – Devi

Scones

Chai

The salad is so colorful and fresh and extremely light making it a perfect accompaniment for sandwiches or quiche. Raspberries add that bright red burst of color, while the peppers add a splash of yellow and orange, along with pink red onions, dark dates, purple olives, and spring greens, this salad has all the fun colors covered. Best part is that it’s so delicious with a sweet jammy fig vinaigrette. Here is a recipe for a colorful salad in honor of spring. Give it a try!

Raspberry Date Mixed Greens Salad with Fig and Lemon Dressing

Ingredients:

1 bag of mixed greens

1 pint of raspberries

3-4 dates pitted and thinly sliced

3 small peppers – red, yellow and orange cut into bit size pieces

Red onion – a few thinly sliced pieces

Olives – as much as you want

Fig and Lemon Dressing ingredients: Make the dressing and set asidel

2 tbsp fig jam

Juice of 2 lemons – about 5- 6 tbsp

1 garlic minced (optiona)

6 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Assemble the salad. Gently place all the ingredients in a bowl. Start with the greens then the raspberries, dates, onions, peppers and olives. This makes the presentation colorful. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Before plating toss the salad with fig lemon dressing. Serve right away.

Happy Salad Eating!