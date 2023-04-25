This risotto is spring as it’s best. Tender spring carrots, tender spring onions and chard make this risotto over the top delicious!

About the recipe

An amazing farm box delivery is what inspired me to make this spring inspired risotto. Tender baby carrots, tender spring onions, chard and spring garlic.

All these veggies give risotto phenomenal flavor that you don’t need herbs or cheese! I know right?

The veggies are so flavorful that I held back on adding in any herbs, and even held back on adding cheese. Just pure delicious veggie flavor here.

In spring time, carrots are so tender it takes a mere 5 minutes to cook them. Making this a quick and easy recipe to make.

This risotto has a clean fresh flavor allowing the amazing flavors of all the veggies to come through. If you are so inclined though, mild creamy goat cheese will taste perfect in this risotto.

Easy risotto in three steps

This recipe is so easy folks and you get a delicious veggie forward risotto in as little as 30 minutes.

Cook arborio rice with veggie broth until rice is cooked (I used the instapot). It takes just 15 minutes. In the meantime cook all the veggies in olive oil with salt, and pepper.

Then combine the cooked rice with the veggies. Taste and adjust for salt. Risotto is ready!

Enjoy with a chilled glass of white wine or mineral water. Maanja!

Spring Carrot Risotto

Ingredients:

1 cup arborio rice

5 cups veggie broth

2 cups tender carrots peeled and cut into small pieces

4 cups chard finely cut

3-4 spring onions – bulb and tender green leaves finely cut

Spring garlic – 3-4 bulbs, greens removed, tough skin of bulb removed and tender parts finely cut. If you can’t find spring garlic, use 4 regular garlic cloves minced

1 bunch green onions – about 4 stalks white and green parts finely cut

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Directions:

Cook arborio rice according to package directions or uses the instapot. Place the rice and 5 cups veggie broth in the instapot. Stir and turn the setting for rice on.

While the rice is cooking, make the veggie mix. Warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the green onions, spring onion, garlic and carrots. Add salt and pepper and saute for 5 minutes until carrots are tender.

Add the swiss chard and the cooked risotto. Cook everything together for 3-5 minutes until chard is wilted. If the risotto get too thick, add a little water to keep in a creamy consistency. Taste and adjust for salt and pepper.

Risotto is ready!









