Friday Flowers. April in the Garden

Hello and Happy Friday! April is saying see you next year and May is arriving 🌺. In the garden my flowers slowly started opening here and there, with peeks of color showing. Here’s a look at my April garden.

Pelargornuims

Pelargoniums and scented geraniums have been putting on a stellar show all month long. With another month of blooms to go this is one of my favorite perennials.

Ixia

Ixia a no fuss little bulb predictably blooms every April. With their delicate grass like leaves and little pea sized blooms these flowers add wonderful unexpected interest in the garden,



Heaven on Earth Rose

Heaven on Earth is always my first rose to bloom. With a clove fragrance and dreamy color this bush is strategically placed right in front of my entryway, giving friends and family a whiff of her beauty and fragrance as they come inside.

Roses in the garden showing hints of color

Because of our cooler April my roses are still in tight bud form with a few showing just a sneak peek at their color.

Indian Hawthorne

Indian Hawthorne a perennial bush puts on a spectacular show of pink blooms in spring. Rest of the year it’s a fabulous plant to use as a hedge or for a green background anchor plant. Blooming lightly again in the fall, a favorite perennial in my garden.

Tea and Flowers

Lot more blooms in the garden but I’ve been just enjoying them all rather than taking pictures 😍. Taking photos is exhausting LOL. I came back in and relaed with a hot cup of tea 🫖.

May is going to bring a phenomenal showing in the garden! I can’t wait! Bearded Iris have tons and tons of buds, roses are waiting to bloom as are lilies, and so much more! Exciting time in the garden 💐!

Hope you had a fabulous April. Happy May Everyone!