Trumpet mushroom and spring onion pasta takes advantage of in season spring onions and combines them with trumpet mushrooms to make a deliciously simple pasta.

About the recipe

Wonderful spring onions and mild trumpet mushrooms are the star in this pasta. Spring onions with their delicate onion flavor go perfectly with mild trumpet mushrooms.

Along with garlic, red onions and bell peppers this pasta is loaded with veggies and packed with flavor.

Spring Onions

Spring onions are the tender onions that are harvested in spring before they are allowed to become the larger firmer onion bulb. Both the small bulb and the green leaves can be used in the spring onion.

Spring onions have a mild onion flavor with the freshness of green onion. Spring onions are especially delicious sauted in olive oil and added to eggs, rice, or pasta.

Easy and delicious

This is a quick week night pasta that’s comforting as it gets. Just chop up the veggies and stir fry with spring onions and garlic. While the veggies are cooking, boil the pasta al dente.

Then combine the pasta with the veggies. That’s it. A deliciously healthy spring veggie pasta in as little as 30 minutes.

Mushroom and Spring Onion Pasta

Ingredients:

Trumpet mushrooms – 16 oz or about 4 cups roughly torn

1 bunch of spring onion- cut the bulb and greens and use all of it. About 2 cups

10 small bell peppers cut into quarters

6 cloves garlic finely diced

1 medium onion finely cut

1lb elbow pasta

Salt and black pepper

Red chili flakes if using

Olive oil

Directions:

In a pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add all the onions and garlic and saute until onions are tender. Then add in the bell peppers and mushrooms. Add chili flakes if using. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir fry all the veggies until they are tender about 3-5 minutes.

In the meantime boil water for pasta. Follow package directions and cook pasta. Save a cup of pasta water before draining.

Add the pasta to the veggie mix. Add the 1 cup of pasta water. Warm pasta through until nice and hot.

Garnish with fresh parsley and chives and more green onions. Serve warm.